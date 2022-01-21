Rwanda: Activists Raise Alarm Over Media Exploitation of People With Disabilities

Rights groups have called on local media including journalists and YouTubers to stop exploiting people with disabilities for fame and commercial interests.

The call, made by National Union of Disability Organisations of Rwanda (NUDOR), NOUSPR-Ubumuntu and Collective Tumukunde, comes in the wake of sustained social media calls to reign in journalists and YouTubers who use persons with disabilities in interviews aiming to generate views, gain fame and quick money.

Addressing journalists on January 19, Jean Damascene Nsegiyunva, the Executive Secretary of NUDOR, said that there has been a rise in the abuse of the rights of persons with disabilities, particularly by YouTubers.

This, he said, was punishable by law.

Citing articles 51, 13 and 16 of the Rwandan constitution, he said that exploiting persons with disabilities was against the general principles of human rights.

"The State has the duty to establish special measures facilitating the education of persons with disabilities," Nsegiyunva said, adding that; "The State also has the duty, within its means, to undertake special actions aimed at the welfare of persons with disabilities."

The media has to play a big role in solving this issue, he advised.

"You have to tell stories of these people, yes, but first you should revise the content and how you approach them without bribing them."

Rose Umutesi, Head of MOUSPR- Ubumuntu, an organisation that helps persons with disabilities, advised media practitioners to instead use their platforms to help solve persons with disabilities such as stigma and discrimination.

The Chairperson of Collective Tumukunde, Marthe Semuteto said that parents shouldn't allow their kids to be manipulated by people with personal interests.