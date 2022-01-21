Ghana: President Weah Condoles Ghana Following Deaths From Large Explosion

20 January 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah conveyed profound sympathies to the government and people of Ghana following the tragic loss of lives in an explosion in the Western region of the country. The incident is reported to have occurred when a vehicle transporting mining explosives collided with a bike.

Although details are still emerging as to the extent of the casualties, buildings are said to have collapsed as a result of the explosion, trapping dozens of residents underneath. Many others are reported dead.

President Weah has called on Liberians to remember their Ghanaian brothers and sisters in their prayers during this very difficult time for them - which coincides with Liberia's national tragedy.

The Liberian Leader has urged the grieving families to take solace in the Lord, saying the two tragedies, while somber for the West African region, are not insurmountable.

