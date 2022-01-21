Gambia: Barrow Takes Oaths of Office

President Adama Barrow was sworn into office as president of the republic of The Gambia at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, yesterday.

At least eight heads of state from Senegal, Nigeria, Liberia, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Togo and Ghana attended the ceremony.

Mr. Barrow took the three proscribed oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy as administered by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow.

President Adama Barrow after taking the oaths, inspected the Guard of Honour directed by Lt. Col. Baboucar Sanyang, the Parade Commander on the occasion and then a firing of the 21 gun salute was mounted as military tradition demands in The Gambia.

"My election for another five years is a vote of confidence in my government, a vote of acknowledgment in my achievements, vote of endorsement on the path we are undertaking to follow and a vote of acceptance on the democratic principles and values we stand for," he said. "It is also a vote of appreciation of who we are as people and how we rebranded ourselves, and as well vote of willingness as a people to come and work together to pursue our dreams and aspirations."

"It is a vote of hope and reassurance, a rejection of division and operation, and a new legitimate mandate for me as President of The Gambia."

"Despite the global covid-19 pandemic and the socio economy development of the country in 2017, our achievements over the past five years make it abundantly clear that there is lot more we can offer to this great nation."

"Proceeding from the transitional phase, the Gambia will now need a new development model and new operational frameworks with our development priorities set against sustainable timeline for implementation. Vigorous resource mobilisation strategies have to be detailed out and investments meets strictly for desired results. In outlining my government's development priorities for the next five years, infrastructure, energy and technology have to be at the core of our development efforts."

"Over the past three years, we made remarkable achievements in infrastructure development. To cite examples while most of the construction works of the targeted 800 kilometers primary road network on the North and South Bank have been completed, work is progressing on the remaining lots."

"My administration also constructed essential bridges totaling to 2.3 kilometers in various parts of the country. These include the famous Senegambia bridge and the new ones at the Upper River Region. Our development orientations will continue to be people centered, inclusive and wisely targeted for progress, growth and stability."

"As promised, our target for the next five years is to construct 1200 kilometers of quality roads. Similar to infrastructural development within the last three years, my government implemented multiple life-changing energy projects and now provide electricity to additional scores of communities in various regions. With the Soma Sub-station and other energy generating points, we have the potential to attain the universal access to electricity in the country during the next five years."