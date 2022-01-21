Africa: Gambia Edgy to Maintain Triumphant Run in AFCON

The Gambia senior national team will be nervous to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when they rub shoulders with Tunisia in their third and final Group F fixture today, Thursday at 7p.m.

The Scorpions are unbeaten in the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree after beating Mauritania 1-0 in their opening group match before drawing 1-1 with Mali in their second group fixture.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will strive to stun Tunisia to clutch top-spot in Group F of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisia hammered Mauritania 4-0 in their second group match to bounce back in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after slipping to Mali 1-0 in their opening group clash.

The Carthage Eagles will affray to thump The Gambia and hope Mali slip to Mauritania to grip top-spot in Group F of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.