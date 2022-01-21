Tunisia: Saied Reaffirms Commitment to Law Enforcement As He Condemns Violence

20 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said he rejects all forms of violence and abuses, as he received Thursday Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine at Carthage Palace.

Quoted in a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State said that "freedoms are more than ever guaranteed in Tunisia", recalling his "commitment to the enforcement of the law to all, and the rejection of any form of violence and abuses.

President Kais Saied accused individuals, without naming them, of seeking to implode the state from within, while denying any intention to interfere in the affairs of justice.

Political parties and civil society organisations have denounced the security treatment of demonstrators on January 14 and the arrest of several protesters.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, demonstrators flocked to the main street of the capital on that day, trying to force the barricades that separate it from the neighbouring streets and arteries, thus violating the ministerial decision to ban all gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

