Tunis/Tunisia — The investigation brigade under the National Guard in Thala (Governorate of Kasserine), on Thursday, arrested a young woman over involvement in terrorist acts.

The suspect from the delegation of EL Ayoun is the subject of several wanted notices, a security source told TAP.

The same source added that the Prosecutor's Office at the Court of First Instance in Kasserine has ordered to take into custody the defendant and to initiate legal proceedings against her.