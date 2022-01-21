Tunisia: Covid-19 - Quarantine Period Set At 5 Days, Negative PCR Test Not Required to Return to Work - MoH

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health has updated the quarantine period and the modalities of resumption of work in both the public and private sectors, for people infected with the coronavirus.

The Ministry announced in a press release Thursday that the quarantine period is 5 days if the result of the PCR test carried out in a laboratory is positive and will be extended to 7 days in case of persistent symptoms.

Resumption of work after that period is mandatory without a negative PCR test.

The update of the quarantine protocol comes after decisions resulting from the recommendations of the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus at its January 18 meeting and the Cabinet meeting of January 19, 2022.

Tunisia has experienced a notable spread of the coronavirus during this period: the rate of positivity has risen to more than 34%, with an increase in the number of deaths.