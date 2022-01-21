Tunisia: President of Republic Gives Instructions to Preserve State Properties

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, stressed the need to preserve the State properties, during a meeting held on Thursday at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Minister of State Properties and Land Affairs, Mohamed Rekik.

He also called, during this meeting, to put an end to all forms of plundering of the State Properties and to put an end to their distribution according to partisan, political or family calculations, said a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Court of Auditors revealed, in its 32nd report for the year 2020, that the Ministry of State Properties has not succeeded, until 2019, to accurately delimit the private non-agricultural property of the State. It was noted that the inventory books kept by the Ministry are not updated due to the lack of communication from the majority of other ministries of the results of the annual inventory of the property they use.

The Court of Auditors also noted that the registers of State properties held by the Ministry are neither exhaustive nor reliable and that the pace of their cleaning up is slow and could last no less than 112 years, which would have an impact on the finalisation of the setting up of the electronic register.