Tunisia: Coronavirus - 515 People Test Positive in Ben Arous

20 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ben Arous has recorded 515 further cases of infection by the Coronavirus, following the publication of the results of 1,380 tests, Fethi Ltaief, Regional Director of Preventive Health, told TAP on Thursday.

The region has experienced since the spread of the epidemic, 40, 524 cases of infection and 1,136 deaths.

According to the same source, the prevalence of infection by COVID-19 has currently reached 37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the governorate of Ben Arous where 4,216 citizens are still carriers of the virus, including five patients currently admitted to the Regional Hospital of Ben Arous.

