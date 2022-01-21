Tanzania: Tarura Tables Budget for Roads Projects in Moshi Urban

THE Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (Tarura) in Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region has presented budget estimates of 2.39bn/- for roads maintenance during the 2022/23 financial year.

The Tarura Moshi District Manager Eng. Africano Orotta made the revelation while presenting the budget estimates for the repair of the roads to the Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) Councilors meeting on Monday.

"Other sources of funds for the maintenance of roads will be sourced from the government levies and consolidated funds where the agency is expecting to get over 500m/-," he said.

Eng Orotta said in the same period, Tarura in Moshi District also expects to spend 16.48bn/- from the development fund in implementing roads maintenance projects.

According to Eng. Orotta Tarura in Moshi District was allocated 2.4bn/-in the financial year 2021/22 from Road Fund for roads maintenance.

Tarura also received 895.7m/- equivalent to 37.42 per cent of the allocated funds for road maintenance projects.

"Through the Tarura Kilimanjaro Regional Office, the Tarura district office signed eight contracts for road maintenance projects within Moshi municipality in the financial year 2021/22," he said.

He also said that during that period, the Tarura district office was allocated 500m/-from levies for the implementation of road maintenance projects, whereby the office had already received 153.99m/-, equivalent to 30.79 per cent.

Tarura district office also received 300m/- from Consolidated Fund for the implementation of roads maintenance projects within Moshi municipality during the period.

The Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) Lord Mayor Juma Raibu advised Tarura to liaise with the management of institutions that provide social services to the community to avoid misunderstandings that arise during projects implementations.

"There have been complaints from the public that water pipes are sometimes cut off during the implementation of roads projects, that could have not happened if there were communications among the institutions," he said.