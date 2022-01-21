South Africa: Liesbeek Development 'Better for Indigenous Cultural Heritage', Counsel Argues, While Raising Fears Amazon Could Pull Out

analysis

The development in Cape Town will better represent the cultural significance of the Khoisan community, the developer and Western Cape province argued in court on Thursday. It was the second day of a hearing seeking to interdict the project -- where global retail giant Amazon plans to house its Africa operations headquarters.

No tangible resources are being destroyed -- instead, the value and significance of the Liesbeek and Black rivers to the Khoisan community are being restored, elevated and symbolised. These are among the arguments the Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust (LLPT) and Western Cape lawyers submitted when they put their case for the continuation of the development before the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Thursday.

Day two of the hearings at which the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC) is seeking to urgently interdict the construction of the ongoing development by LLPT that will house the Amazon Africa operations headquarters, continued with fewer interruptions than the day before by Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

The GKKITC has argued that it was not consulted in the process, that the construction of the development will infringe on the cultural heritage of its community, that due environmental...