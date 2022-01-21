Tunisia: Decree-Law On Penal Reconciliation At Heart of Meeting Between Saïed and Bouden

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied discussed at a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane Thursday at Carthage Palace several decree-laws that will be considered at the next Cabinet meeting.

In a video posted by the Presidency, Kais Saied stressed that among the texts that will be presented to the Cabinet meeting a draft decree-law which he had proposed since March 20, 2012, and relating to penal reconciliation.

He indicated that this text is ready. It will be examined in the Cabinet meeting as a draft decree-law.

It should allow businesspeople concerned to bear the cost of development projects in several delegations.