Tunisia: Political Parties File Complaint Against Minister of Interior

Tunis/Tunisia — The secretaries general of the Al Joumhouri, Ettakatol and the Democratic Current parties and a representative of national figures said they have filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office against the Minister of Interior and the Director General of Public Security, following the January 14 incidents in Tunis.

In a joint statement, the Secretaries General of these parties accuse the Ministry of Interior of having made "excessive use of force" to disperse demonstrators who celebrated the Revolution Day. They denounced the arrest of several citizens, in explicit violation of the Constitution and the law.

Several political parties and human rights organisations have criticised the police treatment during the January 14 demonstrations and the arrest of several protesters.

The Ministry of the Interior had said, on January 14, protesters flocked to the main street of the capital, trying to break through the barricades that separate it from neighboring streets and arteries, in violation of the ministerial decision banning all gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.