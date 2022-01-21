Rwanda: South African Military Chief Meets Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

A delegation headed by Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), on Wednesday, January 19, visited Rwanda Security Forces' headquarters in Mozambique's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado.

Gen. Maphwanya was accompanied by Lt Gen Bertolino Jeremias Capetine, the Mozambican Deputy Chief of General Staff, Maj Gen Xolani Mankayi, the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) Force Commander.

Their meeting was held in Mocimboa da Praia, a key port city in Cabo Delgado that was once headquarters of the terror group before it was captured by Rwandan and Mozambican forces on August 8, 2021.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, Gen Maphwanya commended the cooperation between the forces in the operations and "urged commanders on the ground to sustain existing good collaboration" in a bid to defeat remnants of the terrorists in Cabo Delgado.

As noted, this would ensure the continuous return of the population to their homes and support them to revive social-economic activities thus paving the way for long-lasting peace.

Gen. Maphwanya who is also the Chairman of the SADC Troika Chiefs of Defence noted that a recent SADC Chiefs of Defence meeting recommended additional resources to SAMIM which will enhance the forces' operational capacity.

"He also noted the need for joint planning and expeditious execution of joint operations in order to defeat the terrorists reported in various areas," the statement reads.

Gen. Maphwanya's delegation also had other senior officers from the Forças Armadas de Defensa de Moçambique (FADM), the national armed forces of Mozambique, SAMIM and the SANDF.

In Mocimboa da Praia, the visiting delegation was received by the Joint Task Force Commander (JTFC) Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana, accompanied by other senior RSF officers.

Kabandana briefed them on the general security situation and RSF operations against the terrorists in Cabo Delgado Province.

Col Ronald Rwivanga, the RDF Spokesperson, told The New Times that the meeting was "meant to streamline the way in which the joint forces can better cooperate in the fight against the insurgency" in the Province.

"This was a very positive meeting in terms of efforts to increase the level of coordination and cooperation in the fight against the insurgency," Rwivanga said, adding that a series of similar meetings with RSF, FADM and SAMIM forces have been held ever since the first such meeting, on October 13, last year, when top commanders of the three forces agreed to enhance intelligence sharing.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Defence, Kabandana "appreciated the existing collaboration and cooperation between RSF, SAMIM and FADM in the operations that have enabled the achievement of some good results."

The statement notes that Kabandana appreciated the existing collaboration between RSF, SAMIM and FADM, and also "reiterated the need to plan and conduct joint offensive operations to dismantle the main terrorist bases currently in an area called Chai, across River Messalo, in Macomia district as well as others where the terrorists have been trying to establish new bases.

Last year, after being repulsed from Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, and Mueda - the regions where Rwandan forces operate from - the insurgents fled southwards, crossed the Messalo, a major river of north-eastern Mozambique flowing through Niassa and Cabo Delgado Provinces, into Macomia district which is in the SADC force's designated sector of responsibility.

Rwanda, Mozambique expand cooperation in battle against insurgency

Top Rwandan and Mozambican defence officials on January 11 met in Kigali and signed an agreement expanding the cooperation between the two nation's security forces in order to improve operations in Cabo Delgado. The bilateral agreement came at the end of a three-day meeting between Rwandan officials and a visiting delegation from Mozambique led by the Chief of General Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces, Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse. The agreement concluded a series of discussions that were held between Mozambique and Rwanda defence and security delegations to review the security situation in the fight against insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

While in Kigali, Brig. Chongo Vidigal, the Army Chief of Staff of Mozambique Defence Forces said the main issue discussed was how to strengthen the cooperation between the two nation's security forces and to review joint operations against the insurgents. Decisions made include expanding the spheres of cooperation in terms of capacity building of the Mozambique Security Forces as well as improving the modus operandi of the joint forces.

On July 9, 2021, at the request of Maputo, Kigali deployed troops to the latter's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilize the area and restore state authority.

Rwandan forces have conducted counter-terrorism operations with Mozambique's military in Cabo Delgado since July 2021 and have recorded major battlefield victories against the extremists.

After purging the insurgents from the Rwanda Security Force's areas of responsibility, especially in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts, the Rwandan Security Force in partnership with Mozambique's armed forces started stabilization operations that include repatriating civilians to their homes so they continue with their normal lives.

Cabo Delgado has 16 districts but the ones initially most affected by the insurgents' terror activities were Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda, Mocamia, Muidumbe and Nangade.

The complete recovery of the province is premised on the resumption of economic activities and settling of displaced persons in their homes followed by a deliberate process of reforming the security sector through training and capacity development of Mozambique security forces.

Kigali promised Maputo that it will remain committed, in partnership with Mozambique Forces, to finding lasting peace in the country.

Both parties agreed to "establish joint security force teams to design new strategies to improve the stabilisation and security sector reform process which is a critical stage" in realizing sustainable peace and progress in the Province.

Besides efforts by Rwanda and other Mozambican government allies, the European Union last November launched a two-year mission to train Mozambican armed forces to be able to battle the Islamic State-linked insurgency.

After suffering heavy defeats last year, reports not yet confirmed by The New Times indicate that the terrorists withdrew some fighters from Cabo Delgado to Niassa, another province to the west, bordering Malawi, where they are allegedly attacking and looting villages.