South Africa: President Commends Matric Class of 2021

21 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Matric Class of 2021 on the success achieved by this cohort of learners, educators and parents.

The 2021 National Senior Certificate pass rate is 76,4%, with 256 000 learners eligible for university entrance.

"We applaud the multiple successes and improvements recorded by learners during the second year of challenges presented by COVID-19.

"Equally commendable is the support given to learners by educators and parents who made sacrifices of their own and placed the interests of learners ahead of their own concerns.

"This is a moment for celebration for learners who have passed and a moment for other learners to return to their desks and make another effort to advance their education and improve their quality of life into the future.

"Our Second Chance programme is another route to success."

President Ramaphosa calls on learners to celebrate responsibly and safely within the COVID-19 health protocols.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X