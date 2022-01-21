Ghana: Ada Traditional Council Condemns Attack On Radio Ada

The Ada Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, has condemned last week's attack on Radio Ada, a community-based radio station in the Greater Accra Region.

The attack, which was reportedly perpetrated by unknown weapon-wielding thugs numbering about 10, ransacked the station's offices and beat up two of its staff over certain contents being aired on the station.

Condemning the attack at a press conference by the chiefs and queens of the traditional area yesterday, the Mankralo of the Ada State, Nene Agudey Obiahere III, saidthere was no justification whatsoever for a group of people to attack the station.

"The Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area and President of the Ada Traditional Council, sympathise with the station and condemn the act in its entirety. We call on all to cooperate with the Police and assist in investigations when the need arises so that the perpetrators will be brought to book to serve as deterrent to all," he said.

Nene Obiahere in condemning the attack, however, also urged the station to be circumspect in their reportage and programming.

He urged the Police administration to expedite the investigation process and ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book, and called on all and sundry within the Ada Traditional Area to assist the Police in their investigations.

The traditional council cautioned the radio station to desist from airing programmes that caused tension within the Ada community and asked them to be professional in their programming such that they do not produce contents that will incite people in the area.

"While we wait for the outcome of the investigation, we wish to caution Radio Ada to desist from airing programmes and making statements that stir up tensions in our peaceful communities," he added.

The council also called on the National Media Commission (NMC) to as a matter of urgency take the necessary actions to curtail the excesses of the radio station, and asked the industry regulator to put measures in place to make sure the radio station adheres to good journalism practices.