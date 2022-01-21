Ghana: Speaker's Soldiers - Withdrawal Parliament Reapplies for Military Protection

Parliament has requested for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to release four military personnel to join the security detail of the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The request comes on the back of the withdrawal of four military personnel from the Speaker's security detail by the GAF with effect from January 14, 2022.

In a January 11 letter recalling the four personnel, the Chief of Staff of the GAF, Major General NP Andoh explained that the secondment of the personnel to the office of Mr Bagbin was done "without proper procedure", and that efforts were being made to regularise their attachment.

But even before the Military would go through the "proper procedure," to release the soldiers, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, in a letter dated January 18, 2022 and addressed to Major General Andoh said "the Speaker seeks to add military personnel to his security detail for his protection during road movement across the country".

According to Mr Nsiah, "this is paramount, especially in this day and age of terrorism and violent armed robberies. Moreover, coming from the northern part of the country, he will be undertaking several trips up north to visit family and friends and conduct the business of the legislature, which will require close protection."

The four personnel the letter identified to fit the role include three of the four recalled by the GAF in its January 11 letter and another one who is already attached to Parliament.

They are WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, S/Sgt Adekurah Andrew, Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Cpl. Bonney Prince.

Mr Nsiah further requested of the GAF that "the personnel are well-kitted and equipped in terms of arms and ammunition to enable them to carry out their duties effectively."