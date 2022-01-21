Ghana: UESD Holds Thanksgiving Service to Usher in Academic Year

Somanya — The University for Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya in the Eastern Region has held its second commencement lecture and thanksgiving service to usher in the new academic year with the call on management of the University to make learning and research programmes relevant to help reverse the adverse effect of climate change.

This was contained in a speech delivered by the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, on the theme: "Securing the environment- The role of the university in mitigating climate change" on the university campus in Somanya.

He indicated that the University's data collection and system observations, technical support for extension and outreach programmes must be targeted towards addressing local climate change, including the fight against illegal mining, restoration of degraded ecosystem and biodiversity conservation.

The University, he added, must aim to produce technologically hands-on and practical graduates in their approach to solving climate induced problems.

That, he said, would bridge the gap between academic work/ research and industry.

Dr Kokofu indicated that Ghana's overall environmental governance system would be enhanced by well-trained human resources, which the UESD could provide, adding that the University's contributions as one of the foremost academic institutions to formulating policy guidelines through research findings are key to ensuring the successful implementation for climate actions to mitigate climate change effects.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the UESD, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, said happenings around, such as the drying up of river bodies, wetlands changes in weather patterns, among others are enough testimonies that climate change is real.

He saidas part of effort to send the gown to town and help to improve upon the life of the university's immediate environs, the university collaborated with the Institute of Statistic, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, to organise a workshop on climate change for farmer groups and other organisations.

He was hopeful that the lecture would prick the conscience of all, especially individuals and institutions that help the environmental-related issues to rise and work so that together they can meet the various sustainable development goals.

The Executive Director of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Prof. Victor Kwame Agyeman, who was the guest of honour told the newly admitted students that the various courses they were offered to do at the university would not automatically grant them success, rather, he said success goes beyond academic work and one's background, and as students, there is the need to build healthy relationships among themselves for the future.

The Member of Parliament for the Yilo Krobo Municipality, Albert Nyarkotey, addressing the gathering pledged to offer scholarship to students who will gain admission from his constituency.