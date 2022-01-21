Ghana: 5 Die, 14 Injured in Road Crash On Kintampo-Techiman Highway

Sunyani — Five persons died and 14 suffered injuries in a vehicle crash on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway in the Bono East Region,on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a Kumasi bound Kia grand bird bus crashed into an DAF truck, which had broken down on the highway.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the Kia grand bird bus with registration number KK-1-20 from Bolgatanga crashed into the stationary truck on Wednesday.

The Bono East Regional Fire Commander, Deputy Chief Fire Officer(DCFO) George Anim Frimpong, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday.

He said the broken down truck with registration number 11-KM-1338 from Burkina Faso was left unattended to with no warning triangle to signal oncoming vehicles on that stretch of the road.

DCFO Frimpong said the bus driver whom he said was sleeping while driving on a top speed crashed into the stationary DAF truck.

He said two men, a woman and two children died in the crash.

DCFO Frimpongsaid two out of the 14 injured victims were in critical condition at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while the bodies were deposited at the same facility.