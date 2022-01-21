Ghana: GHS Administers 9.3 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses So Far

A total of 9.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country as of Monday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

Out of the number, 6,241,407 AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered while 17,982 doses of Sputnik-V have been administered.

It said 1,004,895 doses of the Moderna vaccines, 1,405,734 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been administered while 672,935 doses of the COVID-19 Janssen vaccines have been administered.

The service said3,138,206 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the 20,000,859 people targeted, making up a percentage of 15.7.

The number of persons receiving "AT LEAST" one dose is 6,877,682 representing 34.4 per cent.

Ghana experienced a surge in infections and fatalities in January 2021, entering a second wave of rising infections of COVID-19. The number of daily active cases in February 2021 was as high as the peak of the first wave in June 2020.

Furthermore, Ghana was also confirmed to have recorded the COVID-19 variant, which first appeared in South Africa.

Hence, government rolled out the vaccination exercise to help save lives in the country in March, 2021.

This has however received low patronage by Ghanaians partly due to the belief in herbal medicine, inadequate information about COVID-19 and people being oblivious of the vaccination benefits.

For this reason, the Service has called on all and sundry to get vaccinated along with ensuring a strict observance of the safety precautions to help control the pandemic and slow the development of new variants.