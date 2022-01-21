Ghana: Police Beef Up Security At Nima, Mamobi ... After Bloody Clash Between Rival Youth Groups

The police has beefed up security at Nima and Mamobi, in Accra, following bloody clash between two rivalry youth groups over supposed territorial supremacy.

Additionally, the police have also intensified public engagement with the community members on the need to ensure peace in the area.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kweku Obeng, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the police would ensue safety and arrest perpetrators of the crime.

He appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to arrest the culprits for prosecution.

Kumordji, also known as Ibrahim Hussein, and Bombom, aka Ali Awudu, believed to be the ring leaders of the two groups, respectively, are on the run and the police have placed a bounty of GH¢20,000 on them.

The Ghanaian Times in its Thursday, January 20, 2022, issue reported that at least nine persons have been arrested in connection with a bloody clash between two rival youth groups of Nima and Mamobi, both suburbs of Accra, on Tuesday over supposed territorial supremacy.

They are Abdul Gafari Mohammed, Bashir Ganiyu, Mohammed SaiduBaribui, Attawurah Basson, Gariba Abdul Mumuni, Abdul Aziz Sulemana, Imoro Ibrahim, IsaahSeidu and Elliasu.

Two persons, who sustained gunshot wounds during the scuffle are responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

In all, nine persons are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, including two suspects, who suffered injuries and are at the Police Hospital under guard receiving treatment.