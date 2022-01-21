Ghana: Tetteh Ocloo State School of the Deaf Receives Food Items Support

Tema — The Ghana Unity Association of Maryland in the United States of America on Wednesday presented food items worth about $1000 to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf in Tema.

It included among others, bags of rice, noodles, cooking oil among others.

The Financial Secretary for the Association, Mrs Anita Darko Frimpong, said the gesture was part of series of charity work planned for the year back in Ghana.

She said it was also an opportunity to interact with the teachers and pupils of the School, know some of their concerns and come back to offer the necessary support.

She said funds were raised from members of the Association through a "silver collection" to contribute to the society.

Mrs Frimpong commended the teachers for their commitment to duty and also appealed that the items be put to good use.

The Headmaster for the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Mr Isaac Arthur, was happy about their gesture and applauded the Association for their thoughtfulness.

He assured them that the items would be used for their intended purposes.

He also used the occasion to encourage parents to send their disabled children to special schools to get the necessary training and not keep them at home.