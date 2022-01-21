South Africa's Matric Pass Rate Improves Slightly to 76.4 Percent Despite 'Extremely Difficult Circumstances'

20 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Free State maintains its top spot as the 2021 National Senior Certificate pass rate sees a slight improvement, increasing from 76.2% in 2020, to 76.4% in 2021.

The matric pass rate has improved by 0.2 percentage points, increasing from 76.2% last year to 76.4% in 2021.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2021 matric exam results on Thursday in Pretoria. On Thursday morning, Motshekga hosted the top-performing learners from across South Africa for a breakfast at the Houghton Hotel.

"The Class of 2021 was the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic because they had to endure two consecutive years of harsh exposure to the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic," said Motshekga.

Notwithstanding the Covid-19 disruptions and educational challenges, Free State held on to its number one spot with a pass rate of 85.7%, which is a 0.6 percentage point increase over the previous year.

Gauteng was second with a pass rate of 82.8%, experiencing a 1 percentage point decline, followed by the Western Cape with a pass rate of 81.2%, an improvement of 1.3 percentage points, from 79.9% in 2020.

The lowest pass rates were recorded in Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Limpopo, with 73%, 71.4% and 66.7%, respectively.

A total...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

