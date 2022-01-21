South Africa's Matric Pass Rate Improves Slightly to 76.4 Percent Despite 'Extremely Difficult Circumstances'

analysis

Free State maintains its top spot as the 2021 National Senior Certificate pass rate sees a slight improvement, increasing from 76.2% in 2020, to 76.4% in 2021.

The matric pass rate has improved by 0.2 percentage points, increasing from 76.2% last year to 76.4% in 2021.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2021 matric exam results on Thursday in Pretoria. On Thursday morning, Motshekga hosted the top-performing learners from across South Africa for a breakfast at the Houghton Hotel.

"The Class of 2021 was the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic because they had to endure two consecutive years of harsh exposure to the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic," said Motshekga.

Notwithstanding the Covid-19 disruptions and educational challenges, Free State held on to its number one spot with a pass rate of 85.7%, which is a 0.6 percentage point increase over the previous year.

Gauteng was second with a pass rate of 82.8%, experiencing a 1 percentage point decline, followed by the Western Cape with a pass rate of 81.2%, an improvement of 1.3 percentage points, from 79.9% in 2020.

The lowest pass rates were recorded in Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Limpopo, with 73%, 71.4% and 66.7%, respectively.

A total...