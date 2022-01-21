Egypt Receives 667,100 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine - Minister

21 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Higher Education Minister and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt received on Thursday 667,100 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.

The AstraZeneca shots are offered by Belgium and Germany under COVAX mechanism in cooperation with the Vaccine Alliance‏ (Gavi), added the minister.

Abdel Ghaffar urged citizens anew to get the coronavirus vaccines in order to be protected from the severe infection by the virus and its variants.

He said the Egyptian State spares no effort to provide vaccines to the citizens for free via constant cooperation with the international organizations and bodies.

