Egypt Records 1,403 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 1,403 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 405,393.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghafar said 22 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 22,260.

As many as 1,632 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 339,259 so far, the spokesman said. MENA