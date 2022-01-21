Egypt Records 1,403 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Deaths

21 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 1,403 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 405,393.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghafar said 22 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 22,260.

As many as 1,632 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 339,259 so far, the spokesman said. MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X