Egypt: Qena Governor to Vatican Amb. - Egypt Has Spiritual Power Driven From Brotherhood, Love of Heavenly Religions

Qena Governor Major General Ashraf Al-Daoudi on Thursday held a reception for The Vatican Ambassador to Egypt Nicolas Henry at the Franciscan Nuns School in Qena in the presence of Deputy Governor Archbishop Samuel Ayad and a galaxy of Muslim and Christian scholars and executive governorate officials.

During the reception, Qena Governor voiced happiness over Henry's visit to Qena which reflects the spirit of love and cooperation between the two peoples and in light of the presidential initiative "Decent Life" which is carried out in the governorate to achieve Egypt's objectives for 2030.

The governor also asserted that Egypt is characterized by strong spiritual powers that emanate from brotherhood and love which were asserted by all heavenly religions, adding that Islam and Christianity have contributed to establishing the principle of citizenship which ensures all citizens equality in duties, rights and peaceful coexistence.

Archbishop Henry, for his part, said he was carrying a message of assurance by Pope Francis of The Vatican that all people in Egypt are united and are closely linked together by fraternity and love for a one nation and the homeland.

