Egypt Updates Requirements of Entry Via Airports, Ports, Land Crossing

Egypt's health authorities have updated the requirements for entering the Egyptian soil via airports, ports and land crossings in light of the developments of the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus globally.

The new measures which will come into effect staring Saturday.

They require that travelers to Egypt had received any of the coronavirus vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or the Egyptian Drug Authority, Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

The measures also require the passing of 14 days since the second dose of receiving a vaccine or at least 14 days in case of the one-shot vaccine before arriving at the Egyptian lands, the spokesman added.

In case there is no proof of full vaccination, the traveler must show a negative PCR, Antigen Rapid Test or ID NOW COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours before arriving in Egypt. Children under 12 are excluded.

The ID NOW COVID-19 test for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini will be suspended, Abdel Ghaffar added.

MENA