Liberia: NEC Boss - I'm Not Aware of U.S.$2.8 Million

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission Davidetta Browne-Lansanah says one of the NEC Commissioners, Floyd Sayor, inserted US$2.8 million in the Commission's budget without consulting the entire board.

Madam Browne-Lansanah maintains that she has no knowledge of how an additional US$2.8 million was inserted into the NEC budget.

The NEC Boss says she subsequently discovered the additional allocation in the entity's budget and removed it before forwarding the financial instrument to the Legislature.

Appearing before the Senate Budget Committee Thursday, January 20, Madam Browne-Lansanah stressed that before anything gets into the budget, it should meet the approval of the entire board, noting that the $2.8m was singlehandedly placed in the NEC budget by Commissioner Sayor in contravention of laws governing the National Elections Commission.

She reveals that when Commissioner Sayor was asked, he explained that the money was inserted to track election materials.

"I discovered the additional money and I took it off, that money is not into the budget that is placed before you", Madam Browne-Lansanah informed the Senate budget committee.

Meanwhile, Senator Jonathan Boycharles Sogbie of River Gee County says the intent of Commissioner Sayor inserting an additional US$2.8 million in the NEC budget without consulting the entire Board of Commissioners is criminal.

Sen. Sogbie says the NEC being an integrity institution, needs to be checked carefully, saying "Even this budget that is before us needs to be scrutinized because we don't know what all was added into the budget that is not supposed to be there."

Speaking also, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon warns that the matter shouldn't just slide, rather urging that it should reach the Senate plenary so that the appropriate committee can investigate circumstances that led to the insertion of extra amount of money in the NEC budget.

The chair of the Senate Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committee, Senator Morris G. Saytumah says since the said amount is not in the official budget that is before the Committee, they should continue with scrutiny of the financial instrument and allow plenary to look into the matter.