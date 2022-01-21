Liberia: Female Lone Star Falls to Cleveland Ambassadors 5-2

Liberia's senior female national team has fallen 5-2 to Cleveland Ambassadors of the United States in an international friendly encounter at the Practice Pitch of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Liberia took the lead during the match Wednesday, January 19, 2022, thru a goal from Paulinho Agbotsu and Decontee Jackson, but it was not enough to save the Lone Star Female from their defeat, as the visitors proved their 90 minutes stamina and experience, coming from behind and entertaining spectators with a dramatic 5-2 victory against the home side.

Spectacular performance by Korbin Albert coupled with Anna Rico, Eve Berish, and Jamia Fields gave Cleveland Ambassadors their win, which was the second friendly.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, the Ambassadors (USA) defeated LFA/Orange women's team Ambassador FC 5-1 during a friendly encounter at the SKD Practice Pitch.

The visiting side is in Liberia on a weeklong Women's Football Development Tour to promote women's football here, while enhancing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Women's National Team is bracing themselves to battle the American club today, Friday, 21 January 2022 in another international friendly at the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.