Liberia: UBCAA Wants Bong County Technical College Completed

The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) has called on the Bong Legislative Caucus to ensure completion of ongoing developmental projects in the county.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of the UBCAA Natt Shaajlia Dakagboi, specifically wants the Caucus to ensure funding for the completion of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) in Gbarnga.

He made the recommendation Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Office of the Chairman of the Bong County Legislative Caucus at the Capitol.

Mr. Dakagboi stresses the need for the Caucus to exercise complete oversight over the project by establishing a comprehensive review and monitoring process for accountability and transparency.

He says completion of the college will bring pride to the county and make quality education accessible for young people there.

Chairman Dakagboi discloses that budgetary allocations to all critical healthcare institutions, including the C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Bong for the 2022 draft national budget have been cut.

He laments that these reductions will significantly limit access to healthcare, which could increase child mortality rate in the county.

He continues that the UBCAA's leadership wants lawmakers from the county to work together and lobby for increment in allocations for health institutions in Bong.

He says increment in budgetary allotment for the Gbarnga City Corporation will provide equipment and training for staff as well as keep the city clean.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, Representative Joseph Papa Kolleh, says the county leadership is doing everything possible to ensure works on the college continue when the budget passes.

Representative Kolleh says issues relating to health institutions in the county should be directed to those managing the sector.

He underscores that the developmental drive of Bong requires collective effort of all Bong citizens both at home and abroad, maintaining that despite the challenges facing the county, the Legislative Caucus is doing everything possible to develop the county