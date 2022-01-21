Liberia: Apostle Kromah Speaks Out

Following 29 deaths at crusade

The General Overseer of the Word of Life Outreach Mission Int'l, (WOLOMI) Apostle Abraham Kromah says he is deeply saddened by the death of almost 30 Liberians, including women, children and the elderly as a result of stampede during a crusade that he hosted on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at about 9:00 pm in the Borough of New Kru Town.

"As we regret such incident, the church is currently working together with the Liberia National Police (LNP) who is conducting the investigation into the incident", a statement issued by the church on Thursday, January 20, 2022, reads.

Apostle Kromah is currently facing Police interrogation in connection with the incident that was trickled by machete and knife-waving criminals, who chased worshipers, predominantly women and children, demanding from them personal belongings, including cash, bags, cellphones, etc.

The statement furthers that the entire membership of the church and the Christian Community regret the loss of lives of several Liberians, who were returning home after a daylong crusade in the township of New Kru Township, outside the Nation's Capital - Monrovia.

"At the same time, we are making all effects to get in touch with the bereaved families, who lost their love ones while seeking the Gospel of Jesus Christ, may their Souls Rest in Peace."https://thenewdawnliberia.com/liberia-28-confirmed-dead-after-stampede-at-crusade/ Statement