Rwanda: Basketball - Nyamwasa Completes Move to Patriots

21 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Shooting guard Bruno Nyamwasa has completed the move to local giants Patriots basketball club on a one-year deal.

The development comes a month after the club's management announced that they were finalizing talks with the 25-year-old.

A reliable source confirmed to Weekend Sport that an agreement has been signed, adding that Nyamwasa will start training with the team soon.

"I have signed for one year. I am happy and already feeling at home" Nyamwasa told this publication.

Nyamwasa has played for IPRC-Kigali for the last 6 years, having joined them in 2016.

He also previously played for Espoir, which he helped win the 2013/14 and 2014/15 league titles and playoffs.

The star guard represented Rwanda at the 2014 Africa Zone V U-18 Championships, but is yet to feature for the senior national team.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X