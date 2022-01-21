Rwanda: Basketball - Nyamwasa Completes Move to Patriots

Shooting guard Bruno Nyamwasa has completed the move to local giants Patriots basketball club on a one-year deal.

The development comes a month after the club's management announced that they were finalizing talks with the 25-year-old.

A reliable source confirmed to Weekend Sport that an agreement has been signed, adding that Nyamwasa will start training with the team soon.

"I have signed for one year. I am happy and already feeling at home" Nyamwasa told this publication.

Nyamwasa has played for IPRC-Kigali for the last 6 years, having joined them in 2016.

He also previously played for Espoir, which he helped win the 2013/14 and 2014/15 league titles and playoffs.

The star guard represented Rwanda at the 2014 Africa Zone V U-18 Championships, but is yet to feature for the senior national team.