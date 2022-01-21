Rwanda: AS Kigali Task New Coach to Win Silverware

Newly appointed AS Kigali head coach, Mike Hillary Mutebi, has been tasked to win at least one of the two major titles in local football next season, Weekend Sport has learned.

Uganda-born Mutebi takes over the club's hot seat from Jimmy Mulisa who was serving in interim role following the dismissal of Eric Nshimiyimana last month.

Mulisa, a former Rwanda international, was in charge - his last at the club - as AS Kigali beat Bugesera 2-1 at Bugesera Stadium on Wednesday.

While unveiling the newly appointed coach, AS Kigali President, Fabrice Shema, praised Mutebzi as 'one of the best coaches' in the region.

"The idea is to perform better, and the good thing is that he [Mutebi] is one of the best coaches in the region," said Shema. "He knows football quite well, and we believe he will be successful in his new challenge."

Unemployed since March 2021 when he parted company with Ugandan side KCCA, Mutebi will be assisted by compatriot Jackson Mayanja - a legend for the Ugandan national team.

Shema further noted: "They have a two-year contract. They will share with us their experience in winning trophies. We have tasked them to win us at least one trophy next season."

It is reported that Mutebi's deal is in the region of $5,000 in monthly salary on top of match bonuses and other benefits.

His first match in charge will be against leaders APR on Saturday. AS Kigali are third with 23 points, level with fourth-placed Rayon Sports.

APR and SC Kiyovu are top and second with 27 and 26 points, respectively.