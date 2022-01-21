Uganda: No Bail, for Now - Court to Decide On Kakwenza's Bail Application Next Week

Bugand Road Court has deferred the ruling on novelist Kawenza Rukirabashaija's bail application to Tuesday next week.

The writer who is currently on remand in Kitalya Prison appeared in court on Friday via video conferencing platform, Zoom, to apply for bail.

The National Unity Platform (NUP)'s Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya was one of his sureties.

Kakwenza's lawyer, Eron Kiiza justified the bail application, saying that his client had been tortured while in incarceration, and therefore needs to access medical treatment. The defence lawyer added the case which Kakwenza is being charged with is also bailable and therefore court should grant him his temporary freedom.

Prosecution that was led by Resident State Attorney Joan Keko however prayed that Kakwenza remains in detention because releasing him in bail could interfere with investigations into his case.

Prosecution alleged that if released, Kakwenza will have access to his social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, where he will likely disrupt the ongoing investigations.

Buganda Road Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza pushed the decision on the bail application to Tuesday January, 25, 2022.

Kakwenza is battling charges related to offensive communication, which is contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

The award winning writer is accused of insulting the first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Yoweri Museveni through his Twitter handle.