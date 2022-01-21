Namibia: Rain, Wind Cause Havoc in Okongo

Strong winds destroyed property, including houses and a school building, on Tuesday at Okongo in the Ohangwena region.

In the Omboloka village, the storm left a trail of destruction at Nangolo Mbumba Combined School.

According to the principal Shapwa Lasarus, the zinc sheets of the administration building's roof were blown off by the wind and landed on top of other classrooms around the school.

He said some of the sheets could not be located.

"Luckily, there was only one teacher in one of the offices and escaped unhurt. The strong westerly wind also damaged trees at the school," he stated.

Lasarus expressed disappointment over the disaster, saying the building was just constructed three years ago.

"We have struggled to come up with the administration offices. We divided the offices with boards since the money was not enough," he said.

He added that they have informed the Ohangwena Regional Council, and waiting on their response.

Two teachers at the same school were left with no shelter after the wind destroyed their houses, which are near the school.

Meanwhile, in the same village, the heavy wind and rain also destroyed houses and left several people without shelter.

The storm has blown off the roof of the house of Miana Shixwameni's house, at Omboloka village.

Shixwameni said it hit around 15h00 and lasted until the next morning.

"I will have to start rebuilding from scratch because the roof sheets that we recovered are of no use, as they are damaged. We thank God that no one was injured in the storm," she said.

She added that the rain has destroyed her children's birth certificates and other important documents.

Shixwameni is therefore appealing to the nation for assistance so that they can have a roof over their heads again.

Okongo councillor Libeus Efraim Shipindo said the constituency is faced with many natural disasters.

"Recently, a pensioner was burnt beyond recognition at his home, with no ideas where the fire came from," he said.