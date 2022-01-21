Rwanda: APR Still Hungry for Titles - Striker Byiringiro

APR striker Lague Byiringiro has insisted that the military side are hungry to scale new heights after leapfrogging SC Kiyovu into the top spot.

At 27 points, the-black-and-white outfit lead Kiyovu by one point and have played two games less. They are also unbeaten in the Rwanda premier league since May 2019.

Byiringiro scored the lone goal, a penalty, in the 57th minute - after skipper Jacques Tuyisenge was brought down in the area - to power APR to a crucial victory over Gorilla FC on Wednesday.

"The team is still hungry to win titles and we hope to go all out from the first minute of every game we have ahead of us," said the creative forward. "Every team can upset, we must keep that in mind and prepare seriously for every game."

He added: "We have confidence in each other as players and technical staff. We are in good shape and we are improving match by match. We are also quick at learning from our past mistakes."

By beating Gorilla, Adil Erradi's APR stretched their record unbeaten league run to 48 matches.