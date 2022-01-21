Rwanda: APR Still Hungry for Titles - Striker Byiringiro

21 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR striker Lague Byiringiro has insisted that the military side are hungry to scale new heights after leapfrogging SC Kiyovu into the top spot.

At 27 points, the-black-and-white outfit lead Kiyovu by one point and have played two games less. They are also unbeaten in the Rwanda premier league since May 2019.

Byiringiro scored the lone goal, a penalty, in the 57th minute - after skipper Jacques Tuyisenge was brought down in the area - to power APR to a crucial victory over Gorilla FC on Wednesday.

"The team is still hungry to win titles and we hope to go all out from the first minute of every game we have ahead of us," said the creative forward. "Every team can upset, we must keep that in mind and prepare seriously for every game."

He added: "We have confidence in each other as players and technical staff. We are in good shape and we are improving match by match. We are also quick at learning from our past mistakes."

By beating Gorilla, Adil Erradi's APR stretched their record unbeaten league run to 48 matches.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X