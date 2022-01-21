Kenya: IEBC to Kick Off Voter Registration Exercise in the Diaspora

Nairobi — The voter registration exercise for Kenyans living in the diaspora was set to commence on Friday.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the exercise is expected to to end on February 6, 2022.

The electoral body's Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the registration exercise will be conducted "during the official working hours at the Kenyan Embassies, High Commission and Consulates in the respective countries."

The agency had added seven more countries to the list of Diaspora voting in the General Election.

Kenyans living in the United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America (USA), South Sudan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany will have an opportunity to participate in the polls.

This brings the total number of Diaspora countries that will participate in the election to 12 this is after Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa participated in the 2017 polls.

Kenyans living in the Diaspora that they will only vote for the President, but they have the option of changing their voting stations to Kenya early in advance if they wish to vote for other candidates.

Presidential candidates including Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have made trips in the Diaspora to popularize their bids.

Over 4, 000 Kenyans living in the Diaspora voted in the 2017 General Election.