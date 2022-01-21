Nigeria: April Is for the Grammys As Trevor Noah Returns As Host

21 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

After an earlier postponement, the Recording Academy during the week confirmed that the 64th Grammy Awards will now be held in April.

"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3," read a statement.

The ceremony was earlier scheduled for January 31 but was postponed due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The Recording Academy at the time noted that "the health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and get hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority."

The academy also announced that the host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah will be returning. This year's show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X