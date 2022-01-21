Nigeria: April Is for the Grammys As Trevor Noah Returns As Host

After an earlier postponement, the Recording Academy during the week confirmed that the 64th Grammy Awards will now be held in April.

"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3," read a statement.

The ceremony was earlier scheduled for January 31 but was postponed due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The Recording Academy at the time noted that "the health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and get hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority."

The academy also announced that the host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah will be returning. This year's show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.