Zimbabwe: Nutty O Dominates ZIMA Nominations, Again

ZIMDANCEHALL ace Nutty O is leading this year's edition of the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards with seven nominations.

The music awards ceremony organisers revealed the nominees list, Thursday.

The 2022 edition of the awards ceremony is slated for February 19 in Harare under the theme 'Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity'.

Nutty O who is riding high since dropping his Mustard Seed album bagged seven nominations in the Best Album, Zim Dancehall, Best Music Video (Ndiwe), Best International Zimbabwean Artist, Best Male Artist, Song of the Year (Handipere Power) and Best Collaboration (Ngifuna Wena) categories.

He is followed by Zimdancehall crooner, Freeman and Roki who received 5 nominations each.

In 2021, Nutty O born Carrington Chiwadzwa topped the ZIMA nominations list with 5 nominations.

Here is the full list of PPC ZIMA nominees:

BEST GROUP/ DUO

BREEZE MUSIC

CRISS WIS AND THE DOT

FUSION 5 MANGWIRO

VABATI VAJEHOVA

BEST NEW COMER

D.T BIO MUDIMBA

FELI NANDI

KAE CHAPS

SHASHL

BEST ALBUM

FREEMAN HKD -ROBBERY

NUTTY O - MUSTARD SEED

NYASHA DAVID - SONGS of DAVID

TAMY MOYO - BVUDZIJENA

ZIM DANCEHALL

ENZO ISHALL

FREEMAN HKD

MA9NINE

NUTTY O

TOCKY VIBES

BEST SUNGURA

D.T BIO MUDIMBA

MUKOMA PANGA

ROMEO GASA

SHAMBLO

BEST AFROPOP

EXQ

GEMMA GRIFFITHS

HERMAN

TAMY MOYO

BEST HIPHOP

DOUGH MAJOR

M.U.S.E

PROBEATS

R. PEELS

TASHAMISWA

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

EVERTON MLALAZI

JANET MANYOWA

MINISTER MICHAEL MAHENDERE

VUSA MANGENA

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

BREEZE MUSIC

DORCAS MOYO

MAMBO DHUTERERE

VABATI VAJEHOVA

BEST RNB & SOUL

FELINANDI

TREVOR DONGO

KAE CHAPS

NYASHA DAVID

ROKI

BEST DANCE (HOUSE/GQOM/KWAITOO/EDM)

ANITA JACKSON

DJ ZANDIMAZI

LESLIE KAMPILA

MAWIZA

SHASHA

BEST TSHIBILIKA

CLEMENT MAGWAZA

INSIMBI ZEZHWANE

MADLELA SKHOBOKHOBO

MARTIN SIBANDA AND NDOLWANE SUPERSOUNDS

BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)

ANDY MURIDZO

DIANA SAMKANGE MANGWENYA KUMBIRA PROJECT

THE LIONESS

BEST TRADITIONAL (EZOMDABU/ IMBUBE)

AMAQAQA MAMOZI

SKHOSANA BUHLUNGU

SUNDUZA

BEST ALTERNATIVE

AGGA NYABINDE

JUNTAL MBEU

QEQESHIWE

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ TAMUKA

JUSA DEMENTOR

LEVELS CHILLSPOT

OSKID

RODNEY BEATZ

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

FREEMAN HKD- POMBI JANET MANYOWA- NDIJEHOVAH

NUTTY O FT DERMARCO - NDIWE

ROKI FT MR BROWN & LEON LEE- SCREENSHOT

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DIRECTOR AM

SAN PEDRO

STUDIO ART PICTURES UMSEBENZI KA BLAQS

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BEST COLLABORATION

BABA HARARE FT MAI TT - RITA

DJ ZANDIMAZI FT NHLANHLA & NUTTY O- NGIFUNA WENA JANET MANYOWA FT TAKESURE ZAMAR NCUBE- MUTSVENE

NOX, FREEMAN HKD FT TYFAH GUNI- UNOBVUMA HERE

ROKI FT KOFFI OLOMIDE & RAY VANNY - PATATI PATATI

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST

DJ ZANDIMAZ

MAMOZI

NOX

NUTTY O

SHASHA

BEST MALE ARTIST

FREEMAN HKD

MAMBO DHUTERERE

NUTTY O

ROKI

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

DJ ZANDIMAZI GEMMA GRIFFITHS

JANET MANYOWA

SHASHA

TAMY MOYO

SONG OF THE YEAR

BABA HARARE FT MAI TT - RITA D.T BIO MUDIMBA- KUJATA KUJATA

FREEMAN HKD - POMBI

NUTTY O - HANDIPERI POWER

ROKI FT KOFFI OLOMIDE AND RAY VANNY - PATATI PATATI