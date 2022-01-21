Zimbabwe: MDC-T Splits As Khupe Forms New Faction

21 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe Friday announced she was breaking away from the opposition party and forming a splinter group.

Khupe confirmed the development at a press conference in Bulawayo where she accused the party president, Douglas Mwonzora of violating the organisation's constitution.

"This day, the 21st January, the Year of Our Lord 2022, I announce that the MDC-T has split, and there are now two MDC-T formations, one led by yours truly, Dr. Thokozani Khupe," she said before hundreds of party faithfuls.

On Thursday, Khupe was suspended by Mwonzora on allegations of violating the party's constitution before she hit back and also expelled her boss for writing to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) informing the electoral body the MDC-T would contest the 26 March by-elections as the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance is a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X