Nigeria: Borno APC Forum Drums Support for Sheriff to Contest Nwc Position Ahead of February Convention

Maiduguri — Borno State ruling All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum (BOSAPCAF) has given its National Secretary of the Forum, Hon Yusuf Sheriff to declare his intention within 24 hours contest position for the office of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party in the forthcoming National Convention slated to hold on 26th February 2022 in Abuja.

Briefing Journalists at the APC Secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday, Coordinator of the APC Aspirants Forum, Borno Chapter, Hon Grema Kyari who led the mammoth crowd and party loyalists said, nomination forms for the post of NWC will be purchased to Sheriff by the Forum when the sales of the forms commence by the secretariat of the APC Caretaker Extra -Ordinary Convention Planning Committee on 14th February this year, as contained in the guidelines of the conventions earlier released by the party.

Kyari said, the 'Call to Service' on Sheriff as member APC NWC became necessary and apt, considering his contribution towards better the lives of members of the Forum, adding that Sheriff has secured an appointment for several APC youths who have been placed in juicy appointment nationwide.

Although Kyari did not disclose the position in which, the Forum want the Sheriff to vie for at the forthcoming convention of the party, he insisted that the Forum is waiting for the leadership of the APC to come out with the zoning arrangements before a decision is taken.

While passing a vote of confidence on Governor Buni APC- Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee with the Forum's unalloyed support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno Central) and the State APC Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori and his team for their examplary leadership, commitment and sacrifice to see that the lost glory of Borno state affected by the Insurgency is restored, the Forum solicited compassionately to the leadership of the ruling party and indeed, the entire stakeholders and party members to drum support to Hon Sheriff, so as to actualize the dream.

His words: " It is my singular honour on behalf Borno State ruling All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum (BOSAPCAF) to call on our distinguished National Secretary of the Forum, Hon Yusuf Sheriff come out and aspire a position for an undisclosed position in NWC of our great party.

"Although, we are yet to disclose the position in which, the Forum want Sheriff to vie for, because, the Forum is waiting for the leadership of the APC come out with the zoning arrangements before a decision is taken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We, therefore, want Sheriff to declare his intention within 24 hours contest in the forthcoming National Convention of our great party slated to hold on 26th February 2022 in Abuja.

"I want to categorically declare that, the nomination forms for the post of NWC will be purchased to Sheriff by the Forum when the sales of the forms commence by the secretariat of the APC Caretaker Extra -Ordinary Convention Planning Committee on 14th February this year, as contained in the guidelines of the conventions earlier released by the party.

"This is because, the 'Call to Service' on Sheriff is necessary and apt, considering his contribution towards better the lives of our members, particularly APC youths.

"It is on records that, Sheriff has secured an appointment for several APC supporters who have been placed in juicy appointment nationwide.

"While we passed a vote of confidence on Governor Buni APC- Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee with the Forum's unalloyed support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno Central) and the State APC Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori and his team for their exemplary leadership, commitment and sacrifice to see that the lost glory of Borno state affected by the Insurgency is restored, the Forum solicited compassionately to the leadership of the ruling party and indeed, the entire stakeholders and party members to drum support to Hon Sheriff, so as to actualize the dream," Kyari stated.