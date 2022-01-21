Kenya: 2 Robbery With Violence Suspects in Garissa Handed a Life Sentence

21 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Two robbery with violence suspects have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder by a Garissa court.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the convicts, Daniel Makau Mulonza and Alexander Vundi Musyoka are said to have killed the victim using a metal rod.

"The two, while armed with a metal rod robbed the victim of Sh430, three rolls of barbed wire, a hacksaw, 50 feet tape measure, a pair of scissors, pliers and a Nokia cell phone all valued at Sh17,230 and killed him in the process using a metal rod," the ODPP said.

The prosecution led by Victor Preston Owuor and Allan Martin Magero proved their case by presenting a CCTV footage showing the second accused entering the premises at around 4.00am while holding the metal rod used to kill the victim, according to the ODPP.

The court heard that the two had been communication when the incident occurred.

"They also demonstrated that the two accused persons had been in communication and further produced in evidence the deceased mobile phone which was found in the possession of the first accused," the ODPP stated.

The Penal code, Section 296 (2) sets out the elements of robbery. To qualify as robbery with violence, the evidence of the theft, the number of assailants, whether the appellant was armed with a dangerous weapon, and whether the appellant beat the complainant have to be determined.

