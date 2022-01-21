Egypt's Exports to UK Up in 2021 to U.S.$1.079 Billion - Minister

Egypt's exports to the UK markets increased 46.2 percent year-on-year in 2021, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said.

The exports registered $1.079 billion last year, compared to $738 million in 2020, Gamea added during her meeting with a delegation from the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

The meeting was meant to discuss means of activating the ABCC's role in boosting economic, trade, industrial and investment cooperation between Egypt and the UK in the coming stage, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement Friday.

The minister pointed out to the importance of revitalizing joint efforts between officials and business community members in the two countries with a view to achieving the maximum possible benefit from the Egyptian-British trade agreement that has been signed by the two countries following Brexit.

The meeting touched on the possibility of organizing an Egyptian-British business forum with the participation of business communities in the two countries so that it can review the investment opportunities available on the two markets.

MENA