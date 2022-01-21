Kenya: KeNHA Announces 4-Hour Closure of Interchange at Cabanas for Expressway Works

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced planned closure of a section of Eastern Bypass Interchange from 10pm to 2am on Friday to pave way for works on the Nairobi Expressway.

The closure will take place at City Cabanas area on Mombasa Road forcing motorist to use a longer route to get to their destinations.

"During this time, motorists are advised to follow in directions shown and as will be directed by traffic marshals. We urge motorists to exercise patience and lane discipline for smooth flow of traffic," KeNHA said in a notice published on the dailies.

It is likely to compound the traffic jam situation along Mombasa Road which has seen major gridlocks as the contractor rushes to finish works ahead of planned opening of the expressway in April.

Police said more officers will be deployed to direct the flow of vehicles.

"We apologize for any inconveniences that maybe caused," the KeNHA notice read.

The government embarked on the 27.1 km Expressway project beginning from Mlolongo in Machakos through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi's CBD to Westlands along Waiyaki Way.

When construction commenced along Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way, motorists spent hours on the road due to traffic jams brought about by the diversions.

The project is being undertaken and funded by China Communications Construction Company, the parent firm of China Road and Bridge Corporation, at the cost Sh72 billion.

Initially, the project was to take four years but the government shortened it to two years, with contractors working 24 hours on site.

The Nairobi Expressway, currently at 76.4 per cent completion rate, features an eight-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way, as well as 10 interchanges.

Once complete, it will be the first Expressway built in East and Central Africa and the second largest toll road in Africa after the Dakar Toll Highway.