Kenya: Tusker Bounce Back to Winning Ways - Homeboyz, City Stars in Eight Goal Thriller

Nairobi — FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Vihiga Bullets at the Ruaraka Complex while league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz shared spoils with Nairobi City Stars in a four-goal thriller.

In other results, 10-man Wazito FC beat Bandari FC 1-0 in Mombasa while AFC Leopards beat Mathare United 3-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

At the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, it was a meeting of familiar faces as former Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti, now with City Stars, came off against Bernard Mwalala, the man who was his assistant last year, now in charge of Abana abeingo.

It was the home side who got off to a good start, with a 2-0 lead inside the first 25 minutes. Brian Eshihanda broke the deadlock on the quarter hour mark before David Okoth doubled the tally eight minutes later.

City Stars halved the deficit in the 32nd minute through Sven Yidah and six minutes later, Moses Mudavadi had taken Homeboyz back into their two-goal cushion.

City Stars reduced the deficit again five minutes to the break through Timothy Ouma.

A second David Okoth penalty in the second half restored the two goal lead for Mwalala's men, but Gomeboyz would go to sleep in the last 10 minutes of the game, Eric Ombija stepping off the bench to score in the 80th minute and Davis Agesa completing the comeback six minutes to time.

With the result, Homeboyz remain top of the log with 32 points, five ahead of City Stars.

At the Ruaraka Complex, pressure was on coach Robert Matano with his job reportedly on the line as the revived Vihiga Bullets came calling. A 4-2 victory over Wazito and a 1-1 draw with Bandari had Bullets purring and they came to Ruaraka with confidence.

But, the brewers turned up with confidence as Matano handed a starting debut to midfielder Shaphan Oyugi whose transfer to the side was approved just hours before the game.

Tusker had chances in the opening minutes, first Rodgers Ouma placing a shot wide after being put through by Eric Zakayo from a corner before John Njuguna fored a shot wide from the right after some good link up play.

Tusker continued to dominate and Ouma broke the deadlock six minutes to the break when he pounced on a rebound. Vihiga keeper Bernard Otieno spilled the ball as he tried to collect Oyugi's shot from the edge of the area and Ouma reacted quickest to bury the ball home.

In the first minute of added time, Oyugi should have capped his debut with a goal, but he couldn't attach power to his shot inside the box after picking a brilliant pass from Zakayo.

In the second half, Tusker continued to pile in the pressure and they had the second goal in the 62nd minute when Njuguna's brilliant left footer beat the keeper after sliding to his favourite foot off a pass from Zakayo.

With a two-goal cushion, Tusker had more than the comfort they needed. Vihiga's attempts to get back into the tie were thwarted as their decision to plant long balls inside the Tusker box were thwarted by the aerial statute Patrick Matasi.

Tusker had more chances and came close again nine minutes to time when substitute Deogratious Ojok was denied by the upright after running through on the right before shooting from a tight angle.

The brewers however finished off the tie with injury concerns, the impressive Daniel Sakari coming off with a concussion while skipper Eugene Asike suffered a dislocated nose.