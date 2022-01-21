Liberia: Grand Bassa Supt. Impressed With Improvements At Arcelormittal Buchanan Hospital

The Superintendent of Grand Bassa, Hon. Janjay Baikpeh has expressed satisfaction over the renovation and upgrades taking place at the ArcelorMittal Liberia hospital in Buchanan.

Speaking Thursday at the end of a tour of the hospital's facilities, Superintendent Baikpeh said the level of work being done at the hospital will improve the quality of health services, something he described as a hope for more and better solutions for the company's workforce and residents of Grand Bassa.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has embarked on a major renovation of its two Hospitals to increase the capacity and improve the quality of services it provides. The current improvement drive was launched as part of preparations of the hospitals for the expected increase in the number of employees as AML prepares to expand. The hospital in Yekepa and Buchanan are undergoing extensive renovation of its surgical theatre, increasing the number of bed space and its staff capacity, as well as investing in advanced medical equipment.

Superintendent Baikpeh commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for the ongoing efforts and encouraged the management to continue doing more to impact the lives of Liberians, especially those residing in the operational areas of the company.

"As a county leadership, we are interested in the hospital being opened to the public. So, we thought it wise to stop by to see the level of work being done, and we saw great improvements for which we want to appreciate ArcelorMittal," he said.

The superintendent promised to brief the county legislative caucus about the improvements taking place, and to further engage the company, through dialogue, to open the facilities up to the public to buttress the Liberian Government Hospital, adding, "You cannot have this done while we still have people struggling out there to find ways to get healthcare."

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Garfee Williams thanked Hon. Baikpeh for the visit to the hospital, and assured that with the ongoing improvements, there would be an increased capacity for additional services.

ArcelorMittal is embarking on an expansion project, which is a critical link to the long-term economic relations and interest of the Government and people of Liberia and ArcelorMittal. Once the project is ratified by the Liberian Legislature and goes into implementation, it will robustly revitalize the Liberian economy and significantly contribute to social and economic development in the coming decades. The project is poised to deliver an additional investment of approximately US$800 million - the largest foreign direct investment in Liberia under President George M. Weah's administration.

AML's project will create approximately 2,000 new jobs, which will be attractive to the country's youthful potential workforce. And AML will train and develop Liberian talents for its operations and the mining industry.