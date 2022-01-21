Liberia: United Bong Association in the Americas Wants Budgetary Allocation to All Critical Sectors in County

Monrovia — Delegates representing the executive leadership, the Board of Directors, and the General Membership of the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) Thursday visited members of the Bong County Legislative caucus and presented several recommendations for the improvement of several sectors in the county.

Amongst the many, the delegation named the Bong County Technical College (BCTC), Budgetary Allocation to all critical healthcare institutions in Bong County, and Increment in Budgetary Allotment to Gbarnga City Corporation as sectors that require attention.

The delegation headed by Mr. Natt Shaajlia Dakagboi said, he and other members of the organization recognized strides each of the lawmakers are making in galvanizing resources from national and international partnerships to enhance service delivery and community development in their beloved County.

In his presentation he also said, the development challenges facing Bong County are enormous, but believes in unity and collaborative partnerships, they can overcome these challenges and do much more to develop the County.

"We thanked the Chairperson of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, Representative Joseph Papa Kolleh, for granting an opportunity to the UBCAA officials from the United States to meet with him and present recommendations and requests to the Bong County Legislative Caucus on behalf of UBCAA."

The Bong County Technical College (BCTC)

On support to the bong Technical College, they thanked their lawmakers for their continued work in getting more funding for BCTC, as reflected in the draft 2022 budget, but believe there is still a need for more funding allocations to complete the construction of the BCTC building.

The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) pleaded with the Bong County Legislative Caucus to do all they can in getting the needed funding to complete the construction of the BCTC building.

"We also recommend that the Bong County Caucus exercise its complete legislative oversight over the construction of the BCTC building by establishing a comprehensive review and monitoring process to provide accountability and transparency. The completion of the College will bring pride to our County and access to high-quality education for the young people in our County and neighbouring counties."

Budgetary Allocation to all critical healthcare institutions in Bong County

On allocation for healthcare, they expressed some concerns about the decision by the government to cut funding or fail to fund critical health institutions in Bong County, such as CB Dunbar Hospital. "These cuts will significantly reduce access to healthcare facilities, quality maternity health and increase child mortality rates in the County. The leadership of UBCAA is asking Bong County lawmakers to work together to lobby for an increase in budget allocations for critical health institutions in Bong County."

Increment in Budgetary Allotment to Gbarnga City Corporation

The UBCAA is also calling for adequate funding for equipment, and staff training for the Gbarnga City Corporation to keep the city clean and complete essential projects. The leadership of UBCAA is recommending to Bong County Legislative Caucus to get the needed funding allocations for Gbarnga City Corporation to undertake critical city projects.

The Bong Citizens in the US also believe that, as a genuine partner in Bong County's development, they want to have a seat at the table during the County Sitting to make recommendations on the County development plan and funding allocations.

The leadership of UBCAA is asking the County leadership for an opportunity for UBCAA to be officially represented at the County Sitting and provided the opportunity to make suggestions or recommendations for projects and funding allocations.

The UBCAA officials meeting with Hon. Kolleh were; Mr. Natt Shaajlia Dakagboi, Chairman, Board of Directors, UBCAA, Madam Lynda Williams Gwee, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, UBCAA, and Madam Mary Gwee, Co-chair, UBCAA Membership Committee.