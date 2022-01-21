Liberia: House of Representatives Sympathizes With Survivors, Relatives of Stampede Victims in New Kru Town

21 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The House of Representatives led by Speaker Bhofal Chambers has sympathized with survivors and relatives of victims of the New Kru Town disaster.

Liberians continue to come to terms with the untimely death of at least 28 people as a result of a stampede at a crusade held at the D. Tweh Field in the Borough of New Kru Town on Wednesday night. The stampede reportedly occurred when some criminals and hooligans in the area attacked the worshipers at the jam-packed crusade with machetes and other deadly weapons, resulting into tension and a big rush to escape. It was organized by the More Grace International Ministries headed by Pastor Abraham Kromah.

During Tuesday's session, the House held a moment of silence in memory of the victims. Right after session, Speaker Chambers, along with Deputy Speake, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa led members of the House to the Redemption Hospital.

There, the Speaker, on behalf of the House extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, adding the visit was the House's initial response to the horrible incident. He said it was also intended to reach out to their colleague, Representative Dixon Wlawlee Sebo (District #16, Montserrado County), who is the direct Representative of most of the victims. He said the House, as a body will meet to decide its next response to fatal incident.

Earlier, President George Weah visited the area and declared three days of national mourning and ordered the Flag to be flown at half-mast at all public buildings.

Hospital officials said they have recorded about 28 bodies, while several others were on critical list. Meanwhile the hospital continues be the inundated by a crowd of mourners including relatives of the victims.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, Jacob Blamo lamented that his daughter-in-law identified as Baby Tee reportedly lost her life in the incident. He said she was heavily pregnant and attended the crusade but went missing after the incident.

"It was later this afternoon that I received a call that they found her body and it was is lying in the hospital," Blamo said, while holding a photograph of his daughter-in-law."

