Kenya: CS Juma Puts Energy Sector Officials on Notice Over Their Perfomance

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has put Ministry officials on notice saying they must discharge their mandate or prepare to face the consequences.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, the CS emphasized that those who do not discharge their mandates will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are not going to tolerate any more laxity. We will act and be firm as we try to implement the ongoing reforms,” she said.

She pointed out that that in the recent past, there has been a lot of laxity and indicated that going forward, accountability will be key.

“The sector is at a tipping point and the only choice we have is to turn it around. And that why I have said, and wish to repeat this again, these reforms are irreversible,” she stated.

Juma also exuded confidence that the ongoing reforms at the Ministry to reduce the cost of electricity in the country will yield more results once completed.

Juma said that the government is working on a plan to further reduce the cost of electricity in the country before April.

The government on January 7, 2022, announced a 15 per cent reduction in power tariffs.

The reduction is part of 30 per cent reduction promise given by President Uhuru Kenyatta late last year to help ease the economic burden Kenyans are facing.

“I want to assure all Kenyans that we are determined to see these reforms through and are focused to make clean, affordable and accessible energy a reality for all Kenyans,” she said.

She noted that the Ministry has commenced the development of a policy roadmap that will culminate in the Energy White Paper that will help the country in slowly realizing the dream of reducing the cost of power.

“I am confident that we are on a pathway of re-imagining our energy trajectory that will offer this critical service to our people, business, and drive our economy; at an affordable, reliable and sustainable manner. More fundamentally I believe that these reforms, which are irreversible, will enhance Kenya’s leadership in the path of renewable energy globally,” she said.

Juma also issued an update on the ongoing talks with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) noting that “the engagements have been constructive, and many have offered pointers that are invaluable towards our objective of making our power competitive, stable and accessible.”

The government in October 2021 froze all pending and ongoing contracts with independent power producers as the utility firm reviews the existing agreements to lower the cost of electricity in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading efforts to ensure that the cost of electricity in the country drops in what birthed the ongoing reforms at the Ministry of Energy.