Kenya: Measures We Are Taking to Reduce Vandalism - PS Kihalangwa

Nairobi — Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says power stations and some power lines will be designated as restricted areas in a bid to reduce cases of vandalism in the country.

Speaking during a press conference on the energy sector reforms, Kihalangwa further stated that the police will be involved in the protection of infrastructure.

“The citizens have a role and we are going to have restricted areas of some of the power stations and power lines. We are going to engage other security agencies who will help in addition to the equipment which will help in the monitoring of these facilities,” he said on Friday at the Ministry of Energy Headquarters.

He also indicated that that the Kenya Power company and the Kenya Electricity Transmission company will be conducting helicopter surveys to on the transmission towers.

He emphasized the need to use the Nyumba Kumi initiative to ensure that power infrastructure is not vandalized.

“The security of these transmissions lines is going to be a responsibility of all the citizens and we will ensure that regular inspection of these lines are done so that earlier detections are done to avoid some of the scenarios we have witnessed before,” he said.

The announcement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned any dealing in scrap metal in a bid to reduce cases of vandalism especially on government infrastructure.

The President said the moratorium will stay in place until after the Government puts in place adequate measures to effectively police the sourcing, trade and export of scrap metal warning that those found culpable for vandalism of state infrastructure will be dealt with firmly.

While referring to recent vandalism of electricity transmission infrastructure, the Standard Gauge Railway and communication masts, President Kenyatta termed the acts as economic sabotage saying the Government won’t tolerate the destruction.

Kenya has a total of 7, 00 kilometers of transmission lines.